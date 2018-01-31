Atuabo Gas plant to shut down tomorrow for maintenance

The Ghana National Gas Company has announced plans to shut down the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant for maintenance works.

The exercise which will begin tomorrow [Thursday] February 1, 2018 will end on February 25, 2018.

The scheduled temporary shutdown is to enable a team of engineers to undertake a planned routine maintenance on the facility to help improve upon the plant’s capacity as well as prolong its lifespan.

A statement from Ghana Gas copied to Citi Business News said all key stakeholders including Ghana Gas, Tullow Oil. ENI, Volta River Authority (VRA), and Marinus have put in place the necessary mechanisms to reduce the shutdown duration, which would have taken a total of 55 days to 25 days.

“The Board of Directors, Management, Operations team, together with all the company’s partners are working together to ensure that there is minimal disruption to power supply during the period,” the statement said.

It pointed out that expansion works would be carried out on the company’s Regulating and Meeting Station (RMS) infrastructure at Takoradi, to help increase gas handling capacity from the current 135 mmscf/d to 405mmscf/d.

The increased capacity is expected to add an additional 270mmscf/d capacity to the facility.

“Upon completion of the maintenance works, major planned government projects such as the railways expansion project and the fertilizer production plants and other key government industrialization projects, are expected to benefit”.

In addition it will Increase supply of 200mmscrd/d to with ENI

This will make a tie in at Sanzule allow ENI to transport about 170mmscf/d of lean gas from the Western power enclave and to the Eastern power corridor via the West African Gas Pipeline.

Also, a tie in with Marinus would be undertaken for the delivery of Isopetane, to be used for power production and also minimize environmental impact.

Management of the Atuabo gas plant had undertaken such exercise in the past.

In 2016, the shutting down of the plant for maintenance lasted for 10 working days.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana