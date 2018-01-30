Three Kenyan TV stations closed down after airing opposition party’s swearing in

KTN News, Citizen TV and NTV are currently off air on free to air and paid for platforms.

KTN News through Standard Group Editorial Director Joseph Odindo confirmed that the channel was off air in both free to air and paid for platforms.

He said they are investigating why the Government resorted to such actions, adding that if it is because of NASA ‘oathing’ coverage the State was overreacting.

Citizen has sent an alert saying the Communication Authority of Kenya has switched off Citizen TV and Radio over coverage of NASA ‘swearing-in’ plan.

In a statement Waruru Wachira the Managing Director- Royal Media Services Limited confirmed that Tuesday morning the Communication Authority disconnected Citizen and Inooro TV transmission.

He added that there was no official communication as to why this action was taken but was actively engaging relevant Government authorities to establish the reason the switch off.

On Friday, the Government threatened to switch off media stations that will cover the National Super Alliance ‘swearing-in’ ceremony at Uhuru Park.

In a statement on Monday, the Kenya Editors Guild said that some journalists were last Friday summoned at State House for unknown reasons.

“We have just learned today that on Friday last week, a section of media managers and select editors from the main media houses were quietly summoned to a meeting at the State House, Nairobi, the objectives which were unknown.

But the proceedings should be clear cause for alarm to the media and the public,” read part of the statement.

According to sources, the State had vowed to revoke licenses of media houses that will broadcast live the planned NASA swearing-in event on Tuesday.

Source: Standard Media Kenya