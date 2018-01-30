‘Fake’ Nsawam soldier to appear before court

A 27-year old man, Prince Ferguson Essel, who was detained for impersonating as a military officer, will be arraigned later today.

Essel was picked up by police in Nsawam after complaints from some people that he had taken large sums of money from them under the guise of ensuring that their wards are recruited into the military.

Speaking to, the Crime Officer for the Nsawam Police Command, ASP Kofi Sarkodie, said they preparing to put the suspect before the court and will collaborate with the military in their investigations.

“Since we don’t want to waste time, we need to prepare him and send him to court and we’ll pray for the court to remand him while we continue with our investigations. Definitely today, he is going to be put before the court,” he said.

He added that, two persons had made complaints that the suspect had defrauded them of about GH¢17, 000.

“Some people came, during his arrest to make complaints that he’s taken money from them under the guise of enlisting them into the Ghana military. We had two gentlemen who wanted their wards to be enlisted and the suspect told them that he could do that. He collected 15, 000 cedis and 2, 000 cedis from one Mr. Adu and Samuel Otchere respectively following the report,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Military Police Division of the Ghana Armed Forces has also commenced investigations into the matter.

Common problem

The impersonation of members of the armed forces and other security agencies occurs occasionally.

In November 2017, police began a manhunt for a 28-year-old man, Francis Boakye, who allegedly defrauded a man of an amount of GH¢28, 000, whilst pretending to be a member of the military.

In September 2017, a 25-year-old, Prince Baah, was sentenced to eight years in prison for posing as a police officer and deceiving innocent citizens.

He pleaded guilty to counts of impersonation, stealing and deceit of public officer

A 32-year-old driver who impersonated as a soldier and defrauded two drivers of GH₡ 24,400 was also arrested and jailed.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana