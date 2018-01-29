Aduana beats Kotoko to lift Super Cup

Ghana Premier League winners, Aduana Stars, beat Assante Kotoko, 1-0 at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday to win the Ghana Super Cup.

The league winners clinched the first trophy of the season thanks to a 62nd-minute strike from Bright Adjei.

Aduana started well and almost scored in the 8th minute but Derrick Sasraku could not finish a set up for him.

Bright Agyei also had a chance but Kotoko goalie, Felix Annan, did well to make a save. Kotoko also had some chances but they were also blunt in front of goal.

However, the winning moment for Aduana Stars came in the second half when Bright Adjei rifled the home from distance.

Kotoko went for the equaliser but they failed to find the net and eventually lost the tie.

By: Citi Sports