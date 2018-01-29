10 Tips on how to stop excessive sweating

Sweating in the heat is perfectly natural and nothing to be overly embarrassed about, because some people just sweat more than other people. If you do sweat so much that it is becoming a problem for you, your first port of call should be your doctor, because there are treatments for severe cases of excessive sweating. For most of us, though, sweating is inconvenient and it can be a bit embarrassing, but there are things that you can do to reduce it. Here are ten really simple tips on how to stop excessive sweating on a hot day.

1. Cut down on salt

What you eat will affect how much you sweat, and the first thing to cut down on, if you want to sweat less, is salt. When you eat too much salt, your body reacts by sweating more as a way to get that excess salt out of your system. We all eat way too much salt anyway, because it is already added to many foods, so stop adding more salt to your food at the table and you should find that you sweat less.

2. Wear loose fitting clothes

If you wear tight clothes the air can’t circulate over your skin, and that will make you sweat a lot more. When the weather goes hot, wear loose fitting clothing and then the air will cool you down and dry off some of the sweat.

3. Drink lots of water

If you are someone who sweats a lot on hot days, then it’s important that you replace the fluids you are losing through sweating or you may become dehydrated. Drinking water will also keep your body temperature down and help to reduce the sweating. Doctors recommend that everyone should drink eight glasses of water a day but, on very hot days, you will need even more.

4. Avoid spicy foods

This is another good tip on how to stop excessive sweating. Very spicy foods will make anyone sweat, even on a cool day, so, if you do sweat a lot you would be better off if you avoid spicy foods altogether. Capsaicin, which is what gives things like peppers and chillies their heat, sends a signal to the brain, telling it that you are overheating, and that will trigger more sweating.

5. Take it easy

Rushing around will make you sweat more, so plan your day so that you have plenty of time to get to where you need to be. That’s especially important to bear in mind if you are going somewhere like an important meeting or a job interview. Give yourself more time to get places and you will feel more composed when you get there and you will sweat less.

6. Wear breathable fabrics

Man-made fabrics, like acrylic and polyester, trap the heat and the sweat and just make you sweat even more. Check the labels on all the clothes you buy and look for natural fabrics, like cotton, linen and silk. Natural fabrics let the air get to your skin, which will cool you down, and they draw the moisture away from your skin so that it can evaporate into the air.

7. Drink sage tea

Another good tip on how to stop excessive sweating is to drink sage tea. Sage is well-known for its ability to reduce sweating and sage extract tablets are often recommended by doctors to treat people with severe excessive sweating. You can get the same benefits, by drinking sage tea regularly. It’s easy to make. You just add a teaspoon of dried sage into some boiling water and let it steep for a few minutes. If you want to sweeten it a bit, just add a teaspoon of honey.

8. Apply antiperspirants at the right time

You can switch up to stronger antiperspirants to control sweating and, if the sweating is very severe, your doctor may recommend prescription strength antiperspirants. Whatever the strength of antiperspirant you use, it will work a lot better if you apply it before you start sweating, or even the night before. To work properly, an antiperspirant needs to soak into the sweat glands and it can’t do that if you are already sweating.

9. Drink less alcohol

An ice cold alcoholic drink might cool you down in the short term, but if you drink too much alcohol on a regular basis, it will make you sweat more. Your body reacts to excessive amounts of alcohol in the same way as it does to salt; it tries to sweat it out of your system. Initially, alcohol will dehydrate you, but come the next morning, you will find that you sweat more as your body tries to cleanse itself.

10. Try lemon juice instead of antiperspirants

Another tip on how to stop excessive sweating is to try lemon juice. If you are not a big fan of store-bought antiperspirants, lemon juice will work quite well as a natural alternative. Squeeze out the juice of a lemon and then apply it under your arms before you go to bed. It will help stop you sweating the next day and it smells nice too.

How to stop excessive sweating? What are your best tips?

–

Source: Beauty and Tips