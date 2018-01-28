Three Nigerians arrested for smuggling mercury into Ghana

Three Nigeria nationals were arrested last Friday at the Customs Check Point in Dabala for smuggling two vessels suspected of containing mercury into Ghana.

The trio; Musah Ibrahim, aged 44, Munkaila Yakubu, aged 53 and Hassan Gibril, aged 52, admitted they owned the items but were unable to show Customs officials any documents covering the importation of the elements.

The three were onboard a Toyota Corolla S; an Aflao-Accra bound hiring car with registration number GY 2343 – 13.

The Aflao Sector Commander, Mr Frank Ashong who confirmed the incident to Citi News believes the trio might have smuggled the items through unapproved routes into the country.

A detention receipt was issued and the suspects, together with the items, have since been transferred to the Ghana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Head Office for further investigation.

The country’s revenue collectors have expressed concerns over the influx of uncustomed goods into the country, denying the state of the needed revenue for development projects.

This latest bust is the third in the space of a week by the Aflao Sector Command as part of increased efforts to clamp down on illegal activities along the country’s eastern frontiers.

By: King Nobert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana