5 Things you should not do at work

You spend half your day and more than 40 hours a week in office, so it’s obvious that you will get friendly with your colleagues. However tiny little things can infuriate your colleague, make sure you are not doing any of these.

Don’t talk loudly: Why do you have to shout at the top of your voice when you’re talking to someone on the phone? It not only irritates and disturbs the people around you but it also classifies you as a bad colleague. So please, keep your voice at a moderate level and let others do their work.

Don’t look for a best friend: Professional and personal relationships are two different things and it’s best if they are kept separate. Don’t try to look for a BFF in your colleague, it could lead to discomfort.

Don’t be the boss’ pet: This may not seem so bad when you think about it the first time, after all everyone wants to become the boss’ favourite. But think about the message you’re giving the rest of your colleagues, and the ways in which they might misunderstand you. Remember how you hated the teacher’s pet in school?

Don’t peep into someone’s computer: This is perhaps the most annoying habit one can have, but sadly, most people do it without realising it. Peeping into your colleague’s computer and trying to catch a glimpse of the email they are writing or the sites they are surfing only means that you have no regard for other’s personal space and you don’t respect their right to privacy. If you don’t like it when someone does it to you, why do it to someone else?

Don’t discuss salaries: No one likes discussing their salaries, whether they are paid more or less. So talking about your salary or asking someone else about theirs is a complete no-no! Along with that, try and control any comments on finances as well, it’s simply not your business, so please stay away.