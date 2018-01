More than 70 people have been injured in a suicide bombing in the centre of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, officials say.

It happened near the old interior ministry building, which is close to the offices of the European Union and the High Peace Council.

One news agency reported that several people had been killed. The Taliban have said they carried out the attack.

A week ago, Taliban militants killed 22 people in a luxury Kabul hotel.

Source: BBC