Abused mother seeks help

A 39-year-old mother of four known as Vida, who has fled from her abusive relationship is appealing to Non-Governmental Organizations(NGO) to come to her aid.

The situation has left her with the responsibility of looking after the children alone, due to the weak social and legal systems in the country that make it easy for men to shirk their responsibilities towards their children.

Vida has been in an abusive marriage for the past four years, and is currently traumatized by that experience.

“It has been almost three years now since we fled from Tamale, occasionally my [husband] comes to my stepfather’s house to abuse me when he is high on alcohol and his weed, he attacks,” she said.

The lady, who is currently staying in her stepfather’s house with the four kids is being evicted this Saturday.

The biggest challenge, however, is that the stepfather is demanding that the lady and her kids vacate the house.

“I am now looking for NGO to come in to help because the kids do not go to school, he does not pay their fees, I cannot do it all alone, and I am being thrown out the house,” he said.

‘Establish funds for domestic violence‘

The Human Rights division of the High Court has ordered the government to immediately establish a domestic violence support fund to provide free medical care for domestic violence victims.

The order was part of a judgment delivered by the court in a case where a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, filed a suit praying the court for a directive to the government, to fully comply with the domestic violence Act passed a decade ago.

According to the applicant, section 8(3) of the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732), mandates the State to provide free medical care for victims of domestic violence.

Mr. Kpebu further stated that, section 29 of the same (Act 732) demands that a domestic violence support fund is set up or established to provide basic material support for victims of domestic violence and to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate victims of domestic violence.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana