Fight for UG Medical centre – Aryeetey urges authorities

The immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ernest Aryeetey, has charged the current university administration not to give up on their fight to claim overall control of the University of Ghana Medical Centre, which has not been operational a year after portions it was inaugurated in 2016.

There is a current stand-off between the University of Ghana and the Ministry of Health over who has the mandate to manage the $217 million health facility.

Whereas the University is of the view that it has the sole right to manage the facility, the Ministry of Health thinks otherwise.

These and many other reasons including the Ministry of Health’s claim that an amount of $6 million is needed to make the facility operational, have contributed in making the hospital dormant, despite it having ultra-modern facilities installed in it.

Prof. Aryeetey encouraged the University not to stand up and rightfully claim ownership of the hospital.

“The University needs to stand up and fight for what is rightfully its property,” he added in a Citi News interview.

Health Ministry can’t claim ownership of Medical Centre

Prof. Ernest Aryeetey in the interview further challenged the Ministry of Health to provide evidence, indicating that they must take ownership of the University’s Medical Center.

Prof. Aryeetey insisted that, the hospital was never built for the Ministry, and charged the University to rise up and fight for its property.

“It was never built for the Ministry of Health, and I’m challenging the Ministry of Health or anybody with any information that the hospital was built for the Ministry of Health to come out and give us the evidence. The hospital is at Legon because Legon asked for it.”

Health Ministry peddling ‘lies’ about UG Medical Centre

The former Vice Chancellor also took on the Deputy Minister of Health, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, who had alleged that Prof. Aryeetey and two other persons – former Deputy Health Minister Rojo Mettle Nunoo, and Prof. Aaron Nii Lante Lawson, have registered the University of Ghana Medical Center in their names, saying Mr. Gyedu was throwing dust into the eyes of the public.

“Lying to the people of Ghana that the company was registered in my name is unacceptable, it’s completely unacceptable. It is a lie and he knows it. His Minister made an earlier lie and the fact that they continue with this lie is what annoys me. So you have a deputy minister and a minister of health lying about a public facility, lying about an individual or individuals and yet they perpetuate it. They go all with it hoping to create a bad name for me,” he noted.

