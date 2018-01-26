Andre Ayew not interested in Swansea move

West Ham forward Andre Ayew does not want to return to former club Swansea amid interest from the Welsh side.

Swansea had a £14m bid for the Ghana international rejected by the Hammers on Sunday and are reportedly planning an improved offer.

West Ham boss David Moyes is open to let Ayew leave if his £20m valuation is met.

However, according to Sky Sports, Ayew is not keen on a move back to the Swans as he feels he can secure a move to a bigger club.

Turkish club, Galatasaray, has also recently expressed interest in the 28 year old.

The West Ham man has scored six goals and made another two from 24 appearances this season across all competitions.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana