Okyeame Kwame unveiled as UN ambassador for climate change

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame has been appointed United Nation’s ambassador for the Dedicated Grand Mechanism (DGM) campaign on climate change.

The announcement was made at Solidaridad office at East Legon on 24th January, 2018.

In becoming the ambassador for the climate change initiative, Kwame will help drum home the impact of the climate change. He will also be very instrumental in using his art work to project the cause.

Mr. Isaac Gyamfi, the Regional Director for Solidaridad West Africa said the choice of Okyeame Kwame was premised on his influence in society and quest to embark on developmental projects.

“We sent some of our staff around to ask who within the showbiz space is so serious by way of how he takes his own business and has carved for himself a brand that resonates positively with the people in our society. And we had a lot of critical discussions and we were unanimous that Okyeame Kwame has made a name in the showbiz space and has a clout in terms of respect for him,” he noted.

“More so, Okyeame Kwame has already demonstrated a strong support for development and is already engaged in addressing issues like Hepatitis B. He has also been involved in some tree planting exercise,” he added.

Okyeame Kwame after being named ambassador for the project, thanked the company for choosing him and promised to use his craft and personality to affect the campaign.

“I believe that if you can put the interest of other people first, that is when you are living the life that God wants you to live. I strongly believe that for us to develop as a people everybody must use their positive attitude, instincts, abilities, talents for the society to grow,” the Rap Doctor intimated.

He further noted that even though this is an opportunity for him to impact society, it will be very challenging and he would be ready to go through all it takes to achieve his goals.

This project will strengthen the knowledge and practices of targeted local communities in the Western and Brong-Ahafo Regions of Ghana in REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation plus Conservation of Forest Carbon Stocks, Sustainable Forest Management, and Enhancement of Forest Carbon Stocks) processes and sustainable forest management.

The Solidaridad-World Bank partnership

The World Bank has approved funding of $5.5 million under the Ghana Dedicated Grant Mechanism (G-DGM) for local communities. The project will support 52 communities in natural resources management in the Brong Ahafo and Western regions of the country.

Under the G-DGM, Solidaridad will partner with the Forest Investment Programme (FIP) and the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) project to strengthen the knowledge and practices of communities for reducing deforestation and improving the sustainable management of their activities. This initiative will take place during a three-year period from 2017 to 2020.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana