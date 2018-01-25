Leave Akuapem palace in 24hrs – Adontehene to National Security

The Adontehene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Nana Djan Kwasi II, has given National Security operatives who are currently occupying the Akuapemhene’s Palace, 24 hours to vacate the property or face their wrath.

A queen mother and two other chiefs of the Akuapem Traditional Area were on Wednesday picked up by National Security operatives and detained at the police headquarters in Accra.

The three were reportedly fueling a long-standing chieftaincy dispute in the area.

The National Security operatives subsequently took over the palace.

But the Adontehene of the Akuapem Traditional Area and chairman of a seven-member committee mediating the Akropong chieftaincy issue, says the chiefs can resolve the impasse themselves.

“We are giving 24 hours; they should let the people leave the palace. We can take care of our palace. If they want to do any investigation, they can go ahead and do it, but they can never sack our people from the palace, the whole Akuapemhene’s palace and put their people there. About the chieftaincy issue, we didn’t say anything because there is a committee working on that. And that is not the reason why we went there, but for people to take over Akuapemhene’s palace without our knowledge is the problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Okuapeman has said it will demonstrate against what it claims are attempts by some bigwigs to worsen the chieftaincy disputes in the area.

Speaking to Citi News, the convener of the group, Maxwell Asumani Addo said “We will not sit down for this thing to happen, we will take the right procedures and consult and organize a demonstration.”

“We’ve seen that a lot of people are poking their noses into the affairs of Okuapeman, and so we will not sit down. Akuapem has very peace loving people. We’ve realized that there is a lot of infiltration, and so we will also advise ourselves,” he added.

Background

The Chief of the area, Oseadeyo Nana Addo Dankwah III, died over two years ago, but his death led to controversy over the eligibility of the candidates vying for the stool.

The controversy prevented Akropong people from hosting the 2017 Odwira Durbar.

Committee formed

The Akuapem Traditional Council in December 2017, however set up a seven-member committee to resolve the impasse that has plagued the enstoolment of a new Okuapehene.

The committee made up of chiefs from various towns at Akuapem, was inaugurated during a meeting of the Akuapem Traditional Council at the Okuapehene’s Palace at Akropong in the Easter Region.

To maintain its neutrality, none of the members of the committee comes from the Asona Royal Family, which is the family that selects the Okuapehene from Akropong, the seat of the traditional council.

It is chaired by the Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem, Otoubour Djan Kwasi II.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

