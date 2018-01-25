DCOP Addo-Danquah confirmed as CID Boss

DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been confirmed as the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service.

This is according to a communique from the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu sighted by Citi News.

DCOP Addo-Danquah, then with the rank of ACP, was directed to act as the Director General of the CID after DCOP Bright Oduro, had been relieved of the position in October 2017.

COP Bright Oduro was previously the Director General in charge of Welfare at the Police Service before being moved to the CID as the new Director-General in January 2017.

He was set to retire in January 2018 after 29 years of service.

The reasons for Bright Oduro’s dismissal remain unknown. However, a report by the Daily Guide Newspaper on Monday suggested that there were a series of petitions against him in some land-related issues.

He subsequently accused the police hierarchy of unfair treatment and lamented that he was not given a fair hearing over allegations that he was protecting land-guards in Accra.

DCOP Addo-Danquah controversy

DCOP Addo-Danquah, was also enveloped in controversy when she was accused by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, of trying to cover-up some malfeasance in the probe of President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

In an audio said to be a leaked recording of a conversation between A-Plus and ACP Addo-Danquah, the police officer was heard advising A-Plus to deny the allegations because he is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Police officer was accused of misconduct in the manner she handled the investigation, per the details of the telephone conversation that appeared unprofessional and compromised.

She later claimed that the tape was doctored to portray her in a bad light, a claim A-Plus denied.

DCOP Anthony Tennyson Aidoo was also confirmed as the Director General of ICT in the same communique.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana