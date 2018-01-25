5 arrested over Lapaz shooting that left police officer dead

The police have arrested five suspects in connection with the killing of a police officer at Lapaz in the Greater Accra Region in daylight robbery incident which occurred in July 2017.

One police officer was shot dead, while another was injured by some assailants.

The suspects were said to be on a robbery mission in the area, but shot the policemen to prevent him from thwarting their operation.

The two assailants, who came to the area on an unregistered motorbike abandoned it, snatched an unregistered Hyundai Elantra saloon vehicle, and sped off towards Mallam Junction direction.”

Briefing the media on the matter today [Thursday], the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, said the five suspects included the two who shot the police officers.

“…Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of constable Daniel Owusu, who was shot dead by armed robbers in Accra on 13th July 2017, while he was performing a patrol duty.”

“They are Benjamin Nii Lantey Flexi Boye, age, 27, Kassim Mukaila alias Ekpe, 30 years, Laila Mohammed, 20 years, Musah Ibrahim, alias Moses can do, 27, and Abass Abdulai, 36. Kassim Mukaila and alias Ekpe and Musah Ibrahim were the suspects who shot, but went into hiding immediately after the incident until recently when they were arrested,” he added.

Two Kwabenya fugitives, two armed robbers arrested

The IGP also announced that, two of the seven suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya Police station last Sunday, after armed assailants broke into the station and released them, have been rearrested.

He said they were arrested at Worawora in the Volta Region.

He also added that three persons who aided the escape of the fugitives, including a 28-year-old woman, have also been arrested.

“We have since arrested two of the fugitives on Tuesday 23rd January at Worawora in the Volta Region. They are Atta Kwadwo and Prince Osei. Also, two accomplices who aided the escape of the fugitives were arrested in Accra on Monday 22nd January 2018, and yesterday [Wednesday], 24th January 2018,” the IGP said.

He noted that “these include a 28-year old woman named Nancy Bentah alias Awura Ama. The other is George Yeboah Ackah, aka Kwesi Shower, adding that, “One more person, Kofi Acheampong, alias Nana Owuo, aged 32, was also arrested at Afienya.”

He also said a GHc15,000 reward package has been set aside for persons who may give the police information leading to the arrest of the rest of the criminals.

“A reward of GHc15, 000 awaits any person who gives credible information leading to their arrest.”

Heightened fears

Such cases of attack on police officers seem to have heightened fears in the country with a number of people feeling insecure.

The IGP also used the opportunity to allay such fears, saying the country is safe.

“I take this opportunity to once again assure the good people of Ghana and the international community to remain calm, and support the Ghana Police,” Mr. Asante-Apeatu added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

