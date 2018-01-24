Disgraced US Olympics doctor jailed for 175 years

Ex-US Olympic gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years after testimony from nearly 160 of his victims.

The judge dismissed Nassar’s statement as insincere as he attempted to apologise to the court.

Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault against girls and young women, including Olympians.

Judge Rosemarie Aqualina told Nassar during the sentencing he will “be in darkness the rest of his life”.

“As much as it was my honour and privilege to hear the sister survivors, it was my honour and privilege to sentence you. Because, sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” she said.

“You have not owned yet what you did. I wouldn’t send my dogs to you, sir,” she told the former doctor, adding: “I’ve just signed your death warrant”.

He had already been sentenced to 60 years for possession of child pornography, before pleading guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Following seven days of emotional testimony from Nassar’s victims, he was given an opportunity to address the court.

“What I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma, and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling,” he told the packed courtroom.

“There are no words to describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred,” he added.

Source: BBC