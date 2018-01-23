GHc320,000 Teshie CHPS compound abandoned since 2016 [Audio]

Residents of Teshie Camp Two in the Greater Accra Region, are yet to benefit from a Community-Based Health Planning and Services, otherwise referred to as CHPS Compound built for the community about a year and a half ago.

The GHc320, 000 facility remains unused after it was inaugurated in 2016.

Due to this, residents of the area have had to battle a dusty road and a longer distance to access healthcare at the LEKMA Hospital.

Citi News’ Anass Seidu visited the community and filed this report.

Citi FM has put the spotlight on several health facilities that have either been fully or partially completed, but are not fully functional.

A typical examples is the $217 million University of Ghana Medical Centre, the first phase of which has been completed, but the facility is not in use due a tussle between the school and the Health Ministry over who should manage it.

