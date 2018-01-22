Zito praises Dreams FC players after G8 success

Dreams FC Head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has handed out high ratings to his players after they won the 2018 GHALCA G8 on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

They had to do it the hard way by coming back to win 2-1 against Hearts in the final.

Kweku Adjei Darko and captain Leonard Owusu scored in either half to give Dreams the trophy after Daniel Kordei had put Hearts in the lead.

After the match, Zito expressed his happiness at the efforts of his players from their first match until the final.

“We thank God we did well and my boys did very, very well. We managed to get out of the Group of Death which had two of Ghana’s champions.

Our secret was hard work and Grace from God and that was what helped us. I would like to thank everyone who supported us from the beginning.”

Dreams were in Group A of the tournament which had MTN FA Cup winners, Asante Kotoko, and Ghana Premier League winners, Aduana Stars and Eleven Wonders.

They lost 1-0 to Aduana Dreams in their opening game but beat Asante Kotoko and Eleven Wonders by the same 1-0 score to book a place in the semi-finals.

They needed a 6-5 victory in a penalty shootout to get past Medeama after the match ended goalless in regulation time.

Dreams will start their Ghana Premier League campaign at home against Elmina Sharks.

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana