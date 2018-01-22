GHALCA G8 Final: Dreams come from behind to stun Hearts

Dreams FC came back from a goal down to beat Hearts of Oak 2-1 to win the 2018 GHALCA G8 Tournament final played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts took the lead from Daniel Kodie’s long-range effort but Dreams pulled levelled through left back Razak Cromwell in the first half before captain Leonard Owusu converted a second-half penalty to hand Dreams the cup.

Both teams started with intensity but it was Hearts of Oak who threatened first with Patrick Razak shooting straight at Dreams keeper Isaac Amoako inside three minutes.

Hearts dominated the early exchanges and were deservedly ahead in 12 minutes through a moment of genius from Daniel Kodie.

After receiving the ball from Robert Addo, he skipped past one defender and unleashed a 40-yard screamer that flew past Amoako and into the top corner.

But while Hearts of Oak’s goal came through Kodie’s moment of individual brilliance, Dreams FC’ s equaliser, which came 7 minutes after the opener, was the complete opposite with some great team play.

Brilliant inter-passing between Eric Gawu and left back Kweku Adjei Darko allowed Darko through on goal, then calmly rounded Akrofi before slotting it beyond Benjamin Mensah for the equaliser.

The goal spurred Dreams on who took control of the game, playing some fluid attacking football without really creating much. Approaching half time, Dreams should have been ahead after Leonard Owusu’s jinked past Zuberu Sharani on goal but he whacked the ball wide when he should have at least hit the target.

The first half ended 1-1.

After recess, Dreams FC continued from where they left off taking early control of the game. Captain Leonard Owusu who had a brilliant game all round, shot straight at Ben Mensah in the space of 5 minutes.

On 62 minutes, Dreams were awarded a penalty after Hearts keeper Ben Mensah hacked down Eric Gawu who was through on goal. But referee Issaka Afful failed to send off Mensah and instead, issued a yellow card, much to the dismay of everyone in the stadium.

Captain Leonard Owusu stepped up and fired into the top far corner to give Dreams a 2-1 lead.

Dreams controlled much of the game from then on playing some exquisite football. Sharani’s shot caressed the crossbar while substitute Isaac Mensah had a shot saved on the other end from Isaac Amoako.

Five minutes of added time elapsed as Dreams FC held on for a famous victory.

By: Fentuo Tahiru/citifmonline.com/Ghana