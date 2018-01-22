Court throws out Wisa’s ‘no case’ application, orders him to open defense

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday ordered Eugene Ashie aka Wisa, a hip-life artiste accused of displaying his manhood on stage during a performance to open his defense.

The Court Presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, in her ruling on a submission of no case held that, Wisa has a case to answer, “I therefore dismiss the submission of no case”.

The court has subsequently adjourned the case to February 5, and asked the accused to inform his lawyer, Jerry Avernogbor, who was absent during the sitting to be in court at the adjourned date to lead his client open his defense.

The Court noted that, Wisa was able to identify himself a video recording tendered in court, but claimed that he used a doddle.

The Defense Counsel had filed a submission of no case at Court because prosecution after calling three witnesses failed to establish a case against his client.

According to Defense Counsel, the Prosecutor’s case was based on “hear say,” adding none of the witnesses saw the incident.

Defense Counsel further argued that, even the one who claimed he saw the accused could not be traced.

Wisa of the Ekikimi fame, was arrested for allegedly exposing his penis while performing at the Accra International Conference Centre on December 24, 2015.

He has however denied a charge of gross indecent exposure and is on a GH¢8,000.00 bail with one surety.

According to GNA files, on December 25, 2015, the Accra Regional Police was alerted over a nude video posted on the Internet from an unknown source, in which Wisa intentionally exposed his penis, while performing live on stage.

According to the Prosecutor, Detective Inspector Judith B. Asante, the Police contacted the managers of the Artiste to produce him at the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, which they did.

The prosecution said investigations into the matter disclosed that on December 24, Airtel Communications Company and Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station, organised an event dubbed: “December to Remember,” which included the accused as a guest artiste.

In the course of the show, the accused, while dancing with a female dancer identified as Monica Kumadeh, suddenly removed his penis out of his pair of jeans and began to caress the buttocks of the dancer.

Source: GNA