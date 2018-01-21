West Ham reject £14m Swansea bid for Andre Ayew

English Premier League side West Ham United have rejected a bid from Swansea City worth £14m for forward Andre Ayew.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers value Ayew at £20m and will not budge into selling him below their asking price.

Ayew joined West Ham from Swansea back in 2016 for £20m but has struggled to hit the ground running at the London club.

The 28-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at West Ham and manager David Moyes is reportedly open to offloading the Ghanaian international.

Swansea are expected to make an improved bid in the coming days.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana