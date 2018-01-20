Acknowledge Mahama’s role in termination of power deals – Mutawakilu

The Minority in Parliament has faulted the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, for failing to acknowledge the role of the Mahama administration in the review of some 24 power purchase agreements.

The President at the media encounter indicated that, government had made savings of about GHc7 billion from the review of the said agreements.

“In addition, a review of 24 power purchase agreements, which has led to the termination of 11 power deals and the rescheduling of 8 others, has enabled us to save the government treasury about $7 billion in excess capacity charges over a 13-year contract period,” Akufo-Addo said during his second encounter with the media on Wednesday

But the Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adams Mutawakilu, in ainterview said the review of the agreements began under Mr. Mahama, and the least the President could do was to recognize the efforts of his predecessor.

“The Mahama administration was reviewing this power purchasing agreements when we lost power, and when this government came they decided to continue with the good initiative of former President John Mahama, and therefore government being continuous, it does not cause any harm to acknowledge John Mahama,” he said.

He also insisted that some of the power agreements which date back to 2007, were not authorized by government since they were initiated by some state owned enterprises.

“State owned enterprises can enter into power purchasing agreements without the government. If you look at most of the power purchase agreements between ECG and the independent power producers, the power purchasing agreements were not those that were entered into by former President Mahama. Some of them date back to 2007,” headed.

By: Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana