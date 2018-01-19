North Volta welcomes Commission of enquiry on new regions

Hundreds of residents in Nkwanta South District, poured on the principal streets to welcome the Commission of Enquiry overseeing the processes for the proposed creation of new region out of existing Volta Region as part of its public hearing yesterday [Thursday].

The group made up of mostly students held placards with inscriptions such as “Yes to Oti Region”, “Oti Region has arrived” with others clad in a branded T-shirts with the inscription “Oti Region Unity and Development” boldly written on them.

While the enthusiastic crowd sang and cheered, some of the finest motor riders in the area took turns to exhibit their skills as the procession moved along.

The Commission, led by Allan Brobbey is holding public hearings in the area to seek the views of the people on the proposed split of the Volta Region.

The said event was be hosted at Nkwanta Senior High School and lasted for about five hours.

The Commission engaged with chiefs and people from about five traditional councils in the catchment area to seek their opinions on the split.

Thursday’s reception was in stark contrast to what occurred when the team visited the Regional Capital, Ho for its maiden event.

Unlike some persons living in the Southern part of the country who have expressed some opposition to the creation of a new region out of the Volta region, the people in the northern section appear to have wholly welcomed the move.

The committee had earlier had a similar rousing welcome during their exercise in Kete-Krachi. They are expected to join the people of Kpasa in the Nkwanta North District on Friday before finally heading to the Jasikan District.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonine.com/Ghana