Majeed Waris completes FC Porto move

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris has completed his switch to Portuguese giant, FC Porto.

Waris will join the 2004 UEFA Champions League on loan until the end of the season with Porto having an option to make the deal permanent for €6m.

FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is said to be a big fan of the Ghana forward, who scored 19 league goals for Lorient in the two seasons he spent with the Ligue 1.

Citi Sports earlier this week reported that the 26-year-old Lorient man had rejected a loan deal to French Ligue 1 side Caen due to his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League which Porto offered.

A juicy tie against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 awaits Waris should he make the move.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana