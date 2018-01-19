CDD holds forum to dissect first year of NPP gov’t

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) Ghana has organized a three-day public discussion series assessing the first year of the Akufo-Addo administration.

The series, held under the theme: Socio-Economic and Corporate Governance, came off at the Coconut Groove Regency Hotel and had notable personalities speaking on a variety of topics centred on the theme.

The speakers included: Citi Breakfast Show Host, Bernard Avle, who spoke on Socio-Economic and Corporate Governance; John Jinapor, MP for Yapei Kusawgu who spoke on Perspectives of the Minority, Dr Charles Ackah and Kofi Blankson, who both spoke on Socio-Governance, Professor Kwesi Prempah who spoke on Corporate Governance and Pauline Anaman who addressed participants on Energy and Power.

The event was moderated by Dr Esi Ansah and had all the speakers sharing their analysis on the first year of the Akufo-Addo Government.

Many shared the view that a year may not be enough time to adequately rate the Government as they were still in their implementation stage.

However, the speakers still expressed varied opinions on the successes and shortcomings of the current administration.

Prof Kwesi Prempeh chided the Akufo Addo administration for what termed the partisanship element that has characterized the various appointments to State Boards and Corporate Bodies.

He stated that the government has failed to sanitize the appointment processes, leading to a scramble based on partisan considerations rather than on qualification by merit.

Meanwhile, corporate governance analyst Kofi Blankson said that though the Akufo-Addo administration campaigned heavily on poverty alleviation and the improvement of livelihoods, not much had been done to address these issues within the first year of its tenure.

Former Deputy Power Minister John Jinapor gave the Akufo-Addo government a Fair Pass rating after its first year.

The Member of Parliament for Yapei/Kusawgu advised the President to be truthful to the Ghanaian people on the reality that not all the campaign promises his party made prior to being elected may be actualized.

Organized by CDD Ghana, the event is set to be an annual one aimed at reviewing policies and their implementation by the Government as well as deliberating on various ways to promote democracy, good governance, and economic openness in Ghana and Africa.

By: AJ Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana