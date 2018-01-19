Bawumia back home after falling ill

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has returned to his Kanda residence after falling ill earlier today [Friday].

It is unclear what ailment he may have suffered from, but according to Citi News’ Presidential Correspondent, Sammi Wiafe, the Vice President is back home after leaving the Hospital.

A statement signed early on by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, had indicated that the Vice President “reported feeling unwell…in the early hours of Friday.”

“He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation. Any further information will be duly communicated,” the statement added.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Sammi Wiafe indicated that the Vice President appears stable at the moment.

“As I speak to you now, the Vice President is okay. Right after visiting the hospital, he went straight home to take some rest.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana