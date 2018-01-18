State of $217m UG Medical Centre [Photos]

The University of Ghana Medical Centre project was started and completed under the John Mahama administration.

The facility, which cost $217 million can among other things boast of 350 beds, ultra-modern medical gadgets for treating complicated medical conditions, and a helipad to airlift emergency cases as well as a medical hotel.

Many months after the completion, the facility is yet to be operational following a tussle between the Ministry of Health and the University of Ghana over who manages the facility.

citifmonline.com visited the facility today [Thursday] January 18, 2018, to ascertain the state of the centre.

Below are some pictures showing the state of the centre:

–

Photos by Roberta Edem Abbeyquaye/citifmonline.com/Ghana