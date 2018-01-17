‘Delayed’ National ID still crucial to Govt’s plans – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said that the implementation of the National Identification System remains an integral part of his government’s plans despite the fact that it is yet to become fully operational.

The President had said at the first Media Encounter in July 2017, that the National ID system would be up and running by the end of that year.

However, 17 days into 2018, the National ID system is yet to be implemented with many calling into question, the government’s commitment to ensuring that the system works.

According to the President, the Legislative Instrument which would have ensured the implementation of the programme was reviewed by Parliament after it was concluded that it could not effectively support the system.

He, however stated that, a new Legislative Instrument had been prepared and would be submitted to Parliament when it resumes sitting later in January.

“The law under which the programme was going to be unveiled was at the last minute subjected to another review and found to be inadequate so the process has to take place and be implemented under an enabling law,” President Akufo-Addo said in response to a question posed by host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, at a Media Encounter on Wednesday marking his first year in office.

“A new L.I is ready for submission to Parliament when the House reassembles on the 23rd of January. After the 21 working days period is over, it’ll be ready to go into motion.”

The President denied any assertions that the implementation of the system was not a priority for his government, stating that a comprehensive and functional National ID system was vital for his administration.

“But it is certainly not on the back burner because it is such an important aspect of our own overall strategy going forward,” he insisted.

The Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, indicated in December that the National Identification Authority (NIA) would issue the National ID cards from January.

The National Identification system is one of the three key pillars on which the NPP government is seeking to capitalize and drive financial inclusion.

Aside from helping to identify Ghanaians, the policy is also to aid in formulating subsequent policies that are aimed at improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians.

But the government has postponed the implementation of the policy to 2018 after missing its September 2017 deadline.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana