Akufo-Addo’s 2nd media encounter in pictures

The second edition of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s encounter with the media came off on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at the Flagstaff House.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who started with a speech accounting for his stewardship to the people of Ghana in his first term, also answered a number of questions from a number of journalists who were present at the event.

He described his one year achievements as “remarkable.

In responding to a question posed to him on the appointment of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor, Akufo-Addo said it is a strategic move to “put the fear of God” in corrupt public officers.

“I do not expect that Martin Amidu will provide all the answers for dealing with the phenomenon of corruption by public officials, but I do believe that at the least, the office will remove the fear of partisan prosecution and put the fear of God in all public officials who are intending to go on the path of corruption,” he added.

Over GHc780m saved from sole sourcing – Nana Addo

He said his government has saved about GHc 782 million from sole sourcing and restricted tendering processes within its first year in government.

The president also responded to questions on unemployment, agriculture, economy, corruption among others.

