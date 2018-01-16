NPP adopts new constitutional ammendments

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has adopted the report of a Constitutional Review Committee that worked on proposed amendments to the party’s constitution.

The party in December, 2017 held an Extraordinary Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi where it amended portions of its constitution.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, the acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said the party’s newly amended constitution will guide its operations.

“A lot of the articles in the previous constitution have been amended in various ways, either by new insertions, deletions or alterations. Some of the provisions were also streamlined and fine-tuned to do away with inconsistencies,” he said.

Among the amendments accepted are the inclusion of past presidential candidates and running mates to the National Executive Committee.

Others are the inclusion of the President, as a voting member of the party’s Steering Committee as well as the adoption of the party’s NASARA branch as a wing in the party which will consist of elected officers.

There was a total of 87 motions for amendments that covered almost all Articles of the Party’s Constitution.

Key proposals that were withdrawn at the conference included one;

For Members of Parliament to appoint constituency executives For party members with dual citizenship to be disqualified from contesting for any party position For the flagbearer of the party to be considered as the leader of the party

Ahead of the conference, there had been disagreements within the party involving some key groups including the NPP-USA over the consideration of some the proposals.

The leadership of the party is optimistic that the new amendments will help in effectively running the affairs of the party and keep them united heading into the next elections and beyond.

Meanwhile, the NPP in the Ashanti region says all is set for the election of Polling Station Executives tomorrow [Wednesday].

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana