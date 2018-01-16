John Paintsil: AFCON 2019 a must win for Ghana

Former Black Stars right full back John Paintsil believes the time has come for Ghana to end its African Cup of Nations trophy drought.

Ghana exited the last Afcon in Gabon at the hands of eventual winners Cameroon stretching their thirst for the Afcon trophy to 36 years.

However missing out on the world cup after a poor qualifying campaign has put pressure on head coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges to use the Afcon 2019 as a means to atone for past disappointments.

According to John Paintsil,Ghana have the right material to win the next Afcon and must take steps to make sure it materializes.

“Yes we stand a big chance of winning it because this World Cup qualifier has opened our eyes.

“We should have learnt from our mistakes and to turn things around we must win the 2019 Afcon.

“It is compulsory and a must win cup and this is what the players must understand,” he told Ghanasoccernet in an interview.

Ghana have started the qualifying campaign on a strong note after recording a resounding 5-0 win over Ethiopia in the first game of Group F and will be looking to dominate the rest of the games.

–

By:Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana