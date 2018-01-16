C/R: Four suspects in police custody for carjacking

Four men suspected to be members of a gang that snatched a taxi at Gomoa Potsin in the Central Region are currently in the grips of the Winneba police.

The police arrested two of the suspects, named Emmanuel Osei and Abdul Razak aged 22 and 23 respectively just hours after they stole the taxi with registration number GX 3027-17 from a driver named Prince Amemoo.

Luck eluded the two other suspects who had been on the run until they were arrested by the Kasoa Police today [Tuesday].

The police say the suspects hailed the victim’s taxi from the Winneba Roundabout to Gomoa Potsin and forced him to drive to the outskirts of the town.

They stated that Emmanuel Osei, who was sitting next to the driver, allegedly threatened him with a machete while his accomplices pushed him out of the car.

They then tied the victim with a rope and gagged him with a handkerchief before absconding with the taxi.

The police explained that the Accra Central District Police Command received a tip-off that a group of young men were offering a taxi, similar to the stolen one, for sale at Agblogbloshie.

Police officers who were deployed to the scene feigned interest in the car and arrested the suspects who confessed to the robbery.

The Accra Central District Police then handed over the suspects to the Winneba Police who placed them in a lineup, where Emmanuel Osei was identified by the complainant as the assailant wielding the machete.

Both the complainant and the suspects were taken to the crime scene for a reconstruction of the crime.

The car is currently in police possession as evidence, while all four suspects will be put before the Winneba Magistrate Court tomorrow.

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana