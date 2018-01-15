N/R: REGSEC summons North Gonja rulers over chieftaincy clashes

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) on Monday summoned some chiefs in the North Gonja District over renewed clashes in the area that resulted in the deaths of two persons and left several others injured.

The summoned chiefs include the Paramount Chief of Wasipe in Gonjaland, and others from the Tampulima community.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, issued the summons during a fact-finding visit to the troubled Diisah and Salugu communities in the North Gonja District.

Salifu Saeed, who is the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, told Citi News that the chiefs are scheduled to appear before REGSEC tomorrow [Tuesday] January 16, 2018.

He served notice that any chief found culpable in the renewed chieftaincy dispute would face the full rigours of the law.

Mr. Saeed said REGSEC’s timely visit to the area foiled further reprisal attacks, adding that “combatants from the two sides of the chieftaincy divide were armed to the teeth to retaliate over the weekend clashes.”

“We have sent a very clear warning to the chiefs because at the time we went to the Wasipewura’s Palace, they were armed and prepared to attack the other side of the chieftaincy divide.”

“So I have invited the Wasipewura and his elders and the Tampulima Chief and his elders to a meeting tomorrow in Tamale.”

He stated that his outfit will ensure that any individual or group that tries to jeopardize the security in the area will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“We will not sit down and allow anybody or any chief to jeopardize the peace of the area, and we are ready to arrest any chief found fueling tensions in their communities,” Salifu Saeed warned.

He said that REGSEC had reinforced the security presence in the troubled communities to avert further incidents.

He admonished the feuding factions to peacefully coexist and use dialogue to resolve their grievances.

Several compounds were set ablaze, displacing hundreds in the two troubled communities. So far, 40 suspects have been rounded up to assist the police in their investigations.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana