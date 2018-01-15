Don’t ‘force careers on students – Educationist

The Municipal Health Director for Ga West Municipality, Dr. Doris Arhin, has advised parents and guardians against dictating to their children the professional careers they should take up.

She said most children grow up not doing their work appropriately because they lack interest in the careers they have taken up.

Dr. Arhin said this during the first Nurses and Mid-Wives Awards day at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region on the theme: “Attainment of sustainable Development Goal Three, the role of Nurses and Midwives in the Municipality.”

Nii Kortey Boi II, Ofankor Mantse, who is also the Presiding Member of Ga West Municipal Assembly, commended the Association for their numerous services throughout the Municipality, saying it was their responsibility to contain the outbreak of any epidemic disease in the municipality and the whole of the country.

He said some decades ago, Buruli Ulcer and Cholera were contained, and they should use the same enthusiasm to rid societies of contagious diseases.

The chief said the Municipal Assembly was making frantic efforts to construct more Clinics and Hospitals, Health Centres, CHPS compounds and Nurses Quarters with Doctors’ Bungalows to enable them stay in the Municipality.

Source: GNA