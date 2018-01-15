Baghdad double suicide attack kills many

At least 25 people have been killed in a double suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, officials say, the second attack in three days.

Dozens more were injured in the attack in Tayaran Square in the city centre.

Baghdad has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks since the Islamic State group took over large areas of the country in 2014.

However, the pace of attacks has declined since the militants’ defeat in December.

The site of Monday’s attack is a busy square where large crowds of construction workers gather to find work.

The Iraqi interior ministry said the death toll was likely to rise as more bodies were being recovered.

An AFP reporter said there were a large number of security personnel at the site.

A suicide bomb attack on a checkpoint in the north of the city on Saturday killed at least five people, police said.

The renewed violence follows the announcement of parliamentary elections to be held in May.

