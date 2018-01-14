Turkey: Passenger plane skids off runway, gets stuck on cliff edge

A passenger plane skidded off a runway and was left stuck precariously on the side of a cliff in northeast Turkey last night.

All 162 passengers and crew on board the Pegasus Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 miraculously escaped, with no serious injuries reported, following the incident at Trabzon Airport, on Turkey’s Black Sea coast.

Authorities are yet to establish what led to the budget airline plane veering off of the runway shortly after landing, with unverified reports suggesting the incident may have been caused by a bird strike.

Photographs from the scene showed the plane, which departed from the Turkish capital of Ankara on Saturday evening, stuck on a partly frozen muddy slope with the nose of the aircraft just metres from the sea below.

Data from flight tracking website RadarBox suggests the aircraft struggled to reduce its speed upon landing, reporting the plane was travelling at a speed of 110 knots (204km/h) on the final third of the runway.