B/A NPP executive responding to treatment after attack

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, who was allegedly attacked by thugs is responding to treatment.

Reports indicate that the assailants are suspected to be supporters of the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh.

The incident took place on Saturday in Atebubu, the Capital of the Atebubu-Amantin District at the residence of the District Chief Executive (DCE)h while he was interacting with party executives to canvass for support in the upcoming regional level elections.

Midway through the meeting, the thugs stormed the venue and demanded answers for his reported verbal attacks on the Minister, Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh.

According to reports, his assailants attacked him with heavy metal bars leaving him with a fracture on his left arm and serious bodily injuries which resulted in him being rushed to the St Luke Hospital in Kasei for treatment.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the acting regional Secretary of NPP, Kofi Ofosu Boateng, who visited him this morning at an undisclosed health facility, said he was responding to treatment.

“Yes, he was attacked. I visited him this morning with my team. He is in a critical condition but gradually responding to treatment,” he observed.

He appealed to supporters and sympathizers of the party to remain calm and allow the party structures and securities agencies conduct an investigation into the matter and bring the culprits to book.

‘Sack Regional Minister’

The Youth Organiser also called on the President to sack the Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh and accused him of engaging corrupt activities in the region which was against the core values and principles of the party.

In a petition addressed to President Akufo-Addo, Mr. Baffoe accused the Regional Minister of engaging in various corrupt activities which make him unfit to occupy public office.

He alleged that the minister has been collecting and extorting huge sums of money from members of the Dormaa and Techiman Timber Market Associations in the region in return for being allowed to proceed with their illegal lumbering business.

No arrest has so far been made whilst the Police and Regional Minister are also not available for comment at the time of filing the report.

By: Mashould Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana