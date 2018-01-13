‘We won’t accept insults from Trump’ – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has condemned US President, Donald Trump for recent derogatory remarks he reportedly made against African countries, saying Ghana will “not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country.”

Trump’s alleged description of some nations on the continent as ‘shithole countries’ has not sat well with many, including a number of world leaders who have called on Mr. Trump to retract his comments and issue an apology.

According to Democratic Senator, Dick Durbin, Trump, during a meeting at the White House to consider migrant policies, said, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

The alleged remarks were said to have also been made in reference to Haiti and El Salvador.

President Trump has since rejected the claims against him in a series of tweets but White House communicators have however failed to categorically deny that he made those comments.

Describing the comments as “extremely unfortunate” , President Nana Addo categorically stated that Ghana is “certainly not a racist country.”

“The language of @realDonaldTrump that the African continent, Haiti and El Salvador are shithole countries is extremely unfortunate. We are certainly not a “shithole country”. We will not accept such insults, even from a leader of a friendly country, no matter how powerful,” the President said in a tweet.

Mahama slams ‘racist’ Trump, urges action from AU

President Nana Addo’s comments came hours after former President Mahama described President Trump as racist for his remarks.

“Africans and Haitians come from ‘shithole’ countries? Isn’t Trump demonstrating that he’s nothing but a racist and pursuing a policy of ‘Make America White Again’? I congratulate Botswana for showing the way. Our AU Presidents must respond strongly to this insult,” Mr. Mahama said in a tweet.

Botswana summons US Ambassador over Trump’s comment

Meanwhile government of Botswana has summoned the US ambassador of its country to express its displeasure at the comments and asked the ambassador to clarify if Botswana “is regarded as a ‘shithole’ country” in lieu of the alleged comments from President Trump.

‘Trump’s comments dishonor American creed’

The African Union has also said it was alarmed by President Trump’s vulgar statement.

“Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behaviour and practice,” AU spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo said to the Associated Press.

The body has since issued a statement calling for the US leader to apologise for the remarks.

It said the “remarks dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity”.

“While expressing our shock, dismay and outrage, the African Union strongly believes that there is a huge misunderstanding of the African continent and its people by the current Administration,” the AU added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

