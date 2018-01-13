Sarkodie wins Sound City MVP award with ‘Pain Killer’

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie beat the likes of Toofan and Timaya to win the Best Collaboration at the Sound City MVP Awards Festival in Nigeria.

Sarkodie was announced winner of the category at the ceremony which took place at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on 12th January, 2018.

He won with ‘Pain Killer’ which features Nigerian singer Runtown. Other contenders in that category were Becca, AKA, Ycee, Timaya, Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal.

Hosted by the 2018 Big Brother Nigeria Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the ceremony saw the likes of Olamide, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid also win some major awards.

Nigeria had four artistes out of six in the Best New Act category: Maleek Berry, Mayorkun, Small Doctor and Dice Ailes.

Davido, who enjoyed a spectacular year in 2017, continued this into 2018, by picking up the awards for Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and African Artist of the year.

About Sound City MVP Awards

The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is an event presented by Soundcity TV which awards musicians and performers across Africa.

Since 2007, the winners are chosen by the viewers and fans by visiting #TheMVPs’ website and a select committee of the industry stakeholder.

The first MVPs ceremony was held on the 29th of December, 2016 in Lagos, Nigeria.

The awards are presented annually and broadcast live on Soundcity TV on DStv, GOtv, TalkTalk UK, Soundcity Radio Network and Soundcity Android and iOS app as well as online on the SoundcityTV website, YouTube and other social media accounts.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana