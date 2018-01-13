Amidu’s appointment doesn’t scare us – Kofi Adams

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is unfazed by the nomination of former Attorney General, Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor, the National Organiser of the party, Kofi Adams has said.

Mr. Amidu, a member of the NDC and a former Attorney General was nominated as Special Prosecutor on Thursday September 11, 2018.

He is expected to be vetted and approved by Parliament in the coming days.

Sharing his thoughts on Amidu’s nomination on Eyewitness News, Mr. Adams said the party is not scared of a possible witch-hunt by Mr. Amidu who has been an avid critic of the NDC for some time now.

“The President himself was once an Attorney General. We did not fear him and we do not fear him today. Who we fear is God. We believe in the rule of law. We believe in our constitution. We did not fear the Attorney General. How are we going to fear the Special Prosecutor?” Adams said.

‘Amidu’s nomination not surprising’

Mr. Amidu’s nomination, according to Mr. Adams , did not come as a surprise, given his immense support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2016 election.

“We are not shocked by this appointment because all along, we expected something even more from Martin Amidu, considering the role that he played for the New Patriotic Party towards the 2016 election and his deafening silence in all acts of corruption that have visited in 2017.”

Mr. Adams also called into question Mr. Amidu’s integrity, wondering why the former AG had never criticized the Akufo Addo government for various corruption scandals that had confronted it.

“You remember we did not hear honourable Amidu on all these things that CDD is complaining about, we did not hear him on the bond issue, we did not hear him on the BOST scandal. We did not hear him on the 100,000 seat to sit by the President,” he said

Asked whether Mr. Amidu will still be considered an NDC member despite his nomination and ongoing disciplinary processes against him, Mr. Adams said the party is analyzing issues to decide on the way forward.

“We are analysing issues and that disciplinary process has not concluded. It is almost at its conclusion. We are almost writing our final report.”

Martin Amidu fights NDC

Mr. Amidu, although a member of the NDC, was an avid critic of his party especially during the 2016 election, where he wrote some disparaging articles against the then government led by John Dramani Mahama, because, in his view, they were corrupt.

He also urged Ghanaians to vote them out of power, which led to some friction between Mr. Amidu and some members of the party.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

