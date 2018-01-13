Agogo State College fire displaces over 40 students

Over 40 students of the Agogo State College in the Asante Akyem North District of the Ashanti Region have been displaced after fire gutted one of the dormitories in the school on Friday evening.

The incident, which happened around 8:30 pm destroyed the belongings of students, who are mostly first years.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but school authorities say are investigating the incident.

The headmaster of the school, Agyapong Ntra who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the affected students are sharing beds with their colleagues for now.

“There was a fire outbreak but it is currently under control. It was last night around 8.30 pm when students were at prep, some of them went out and saw smoke coming out of one of dormitories so they drew alarm and teachers together with students rushed to the scene. Others too called the Fire Service so they rushed to the scene,” he narrated.

“Everything in the room got burnt including government textbooks, chop boxes, trunks, and a few cedis.

46 students were affected so at the moment they are perching with their colleagues.”

He said the Member of Parliament for the area, the District Chief Executive and officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have visited the scene to get first-hand information about the incident.

Mr Ntra is appealing to benevolent organizations to help the affected students.

By: Hafiz Tijani/citifmonline.com/Ghana