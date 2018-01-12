Northern Regional Police on manhunt for Bimbilla shooters

The Northern Regional police have begun a manhunt for some persons who allegedly shot and killed three persons yesterday [Thursday] in the Bimbilla township.

The incident occurred on Thursday night after the victims had finished with their evening Islamic prayers.

According to eyewitnesses, two persons on a motorbike allegedly shot at them and sped off.

It is unclear what may have triggered the shooting.

Three people were killed while five others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been released to their families for burial and injured persons in the attack are responding to treatment.

Citi News’ Mohammed Alabira reported that security personnel have been positioned at vantage points in Bimbilla this morning, as a result of the incident.

Bimbilla, for the past decade, has been classified as a hotspot by the police due to recurrent conflicts in the area which have claimed several lives, including women and children.

Last December, the celebration of the annual Damba festival in Bimbilla was suspended as a result of rising tensions in the area.

The area has for several months been under a 4:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew due to the consistent gun attacks.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana