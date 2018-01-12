Minister sends 14 workers home for lateness

Railways Development Minister Joe Ghartey on Wednesday sent a clear signal to staff of his abhorrent to lateness to work when he sent home 14 staff who reported to work late.

They comprise nine permanent staff and five national service personnel.

The action demonstrate that workers should be disciplined in the discharge of their duties.

The Minister did not take any further action against the workers and therefore, the affected workers reported to work yesterday very early.

“It was a wake up call and I will monitor their response which I believe will be positive”, he stated.

Speaking to The Finder, the minister declined to reveal his next steps to instill discipline in staff of his ministry.

” I have to put on record that the staff have worked very hard last year but I am just asking them to work harder”, he added.

According to Joe Ghartey, one of the affected staff said she reside at Dodowa which is far from Accra and this is complicated by the bad traffic situation on her route.

The Minister said he suggested to worker to consider transfer to Tema which is a bit closer Dodowa.

The Railways Development Minister explained that he was waiting for the response of that staff

Accra based private radio station Hot 93.9fm has focused its lenses on lateness and other poor working culture in the public sector.

some analyst have said the poor attitude of workers is the cause of low productivity in the country.

It said that most Ghanaians pretended to work for eight hours while they only worked for three hours at their work places.

Source: The Finder Newspaper