CBOD donates to Dzorwulu Special School

The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has donated items worth GHC10,000 to support students of the Dzorwulu Special School.

The donation forms part of the CBOD’s Corporate Social Responsibility activities toward the society.

Items donated included a lawn mower, a printer, bags of rice, bags of maize, cooking oil, toiletries, learning materials and many others.

The Chief Executive of the CBOD, Mr Senyo Hosi, donated the items on behalf of the CBOD and indicated that his outfit’s donation followed an earlier request from the school after it (CBOD) had enquired about the immediate needs of the school.

He said the CBOD recognised the immense contribution the special school was playing to meet the development needs of the human resource base of the country.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we are donating the items totalling GHC10,000 to the Dzorwulu Special School as our token contribution to the day to day running of the school,” Mr Hosi noted.

He expressed the hope the items would meet the immediate, short and long term needs of the school.

Gratitude

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the headmistress of the school, Mrs Veronica Sackey, expressed appreciation to CBOD for its kind gesture.

She said the donation was timely because “school had just reopened and we are to feed the children.”

“We thank the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Distributors for recognizing the children as part of society,” Mrs Sackey stressed and accordingly urged other corporate entities to assist the school.

She said the school trains its current population of 160 students with special needs in bead making, sewing, hairdressing, agriculture and catering.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana