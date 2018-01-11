GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Ghanaians go gay on social media over Amidu’s SP nomination

January 11, 2018

The nomination of Martin Amidu to head the Office of the Special Prosecutor has been well received by Ghanaians on social media.

Known as the Citizen Vigilante, Mr. Amidu’s integrity and credibility was the subject of little debate as many hailed his nomination as a masterstroke from the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mr. Amidu earned the nickname Citizen Vigilante because of his uncompromising anti-corruption stance, and many expressed hope he will live up to the hype ahead of what has been described as his biggest test.

However, there was some scepticism afloat, with some questioning if Mr. Amidu may exhibit some bias against former appointees of the National Democratic Congress government given the already existing rift between the two.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

 

