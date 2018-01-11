Bisa K Dei inspires with ‘Hammer’ [Audio]

Ghanaian highlife artiste Bisa K Dei has released a new song titled ‘Hammer.’

‘Hammer’ motivates one to keep pushing hard in life, and be strong in the midst of trials and struggles, for there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Hammer is off Bisa Kdei’s upcoming ‘Highlife Konnect’ album,which is scheduled to be out few weeks from now.

The album according to Black Legendary Music label will feature couple of artistes in Africa, and will have most songs recorded and performed live.

‘Hammer’ is just a snippet of the great songs contained on the ‘Highlife Konnect’ album. Production credit goes to Guilty Beatz.

Listen to ‘Hammer’ in the link below:

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana