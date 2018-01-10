We didn’t lie about ‘reducing’ electricity tariffs – Agyarko

The Energy Ministry has described as false, claims by the Minority Spokesperson on Energy, Adams Mutawakilu, that it has not made any proposal to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to reduce electricity tariffs, as captured in the 2018 budget.

These proposals were meant to seek a revision of the tariff setting methodology and cost structure for power production.

Responding to the claims at a meeting of Ghanaian CEOs, the Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, said there were documents available to prove the proposal for reduction was sent as far back as November 2017.

Mr. Agyarko also chided Mr. Mutawakilu for making assumptions on the matter, and said the MP could have simply pushed for him to be summoned to Parliament to provide clarity.

“The Ministry sent a proposal to the PURC on the 17th of November, and he is welcome to see copies of these matters. Indeed, it is within his power as the ranking member to summon me to the Mines and Energy Committee [of Parliament] for such a verification.”

“…We have submitted our proposal and I can say that without the fear of contradiction, because I know that is what the truth is. The PURC responded to the proposals we have sent, and he is welcome to see copies of these because he is an officer of Parliament and an officer of State,” the Minister said.

The government announced that it had recommended the review of electricity tariffs in the country to the PURC.

Government said it is hoping for an average reduction of 13 percent in electricity tariffs for residential consumers, whilst it is targeting a 21 percent drop for industrial consumers.

Reducing electricity tariffs was a major promise from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2016 elections.

Skepticism from NDC

Members of the Minority in Parliament were not shy in expressing their skepticism of the government’s pledge to reduce electricity tariffs in the budget.

Mr. Mutawakilu previously noted that, the expectation of gas coming on stream to power thermal plants as a means of driving down electricity cost for the ordinary Ghanaian would not materialize.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, also said the proposed average reduction of 13 percent in electricity tariffs for residential consumers will ultimately be insignificant when approved.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana