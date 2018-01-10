Seven minors arrested for doing business with tricycles

Police in the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region have arrested seven minors for engaging in commercial tricycle operations.

Municipal Police Commander of Ejuara-Sekyedumase, Chief Superintendent Richardson Kumeko, who confirmed the arrest, said the minors were riding without a license, and they also flouted the road regulation of 2012 LI 2180, which prevents minors from using motorcycles.

“The road regulation 2012 LI 2180, does not allow minors to ride a motorcycle, and also they are unlicensed riders that’s why I have taken up this exercise to prevent them from doing that, “he said.

Youth in the area including those below the ages of fifteen, have commercialized the use of tricycle which is popularly called “Praghya” to transport passengers, especially on market days.

The Police Commander is worried the practice is becoming rampant in the area.

“Before I came to Ejura to take over, I did a lot of education on radio, and it seems the citizens are not ready to be good citizens. This year, I have taken it upon myself to take the minors off the road, ”he said.

He also stated that, the owner of the motorcycles are also flouting the regulation because they subject the minors to child labour.

Police have vowed to put a stop to the practice where minors are allowed to engage in hazardous activities.

He said some of the measures the police will put in place to address these activities, include educating unlicensed riders to have their tricycles and motorbikes licensed.

By: Hafiz Tijani & Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana