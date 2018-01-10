Sarkodie vows to help up and coming musicians

Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie, has reiterated his intention to help project up and coming musicians.

He made this statement at the unveiling of former President John Agyekum Kuffuor as patron of the Ghana Job Bank Initiative, an programme aimed at spurring young people on to create businesses.

“I think it is about that time I gave back to who made me Sarkodie – and that is music. So I know on my side I think you have enough information about that and we’re about t close it. Hopefully I can help the new generation coming who don’t have to go through the same hustle that I went through coming up so they can be even better than Sarkodie or Shatta Wale,” he said.

According to Sarkodie, he has already put in place plans in this regard and will be kicking off in earnest soon. Already Sarkodie has on his SarkCess record label crooner Akwaboah and rapper Strongman.

Actress Joselyn Dumas who was also present at the programme held at the residence of the former President, said the success of the Koko King beverage is an encouragement for all young entrepreneurs.

On his part, former President Kuffour admonished the youth to take advantage of the favourable atmosphere created by the government to create more wealth.

He bemoaned the increasing rate of unemployment but acknowledged the fact that if the youth got proactive, things will change for the better.

The Ghana Job Bank Initiative is a programme that seeks to imbibe into the youth, the spirit if setting up their own businesses.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana