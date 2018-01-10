I left ‘sea of vehicles’ for Akufo-Addo gov’t – Mahama

Former President Mahama has rejected allegations by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government that members of his administration stole cars from the presidential fleet before leaving office in January 2017.

According to him, his administration left ‘a sea of vehicles’ for the new government led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on GTV’s Moomen Tonight on Tuesday, the former President insisted that all vehicles used under his administration had been accounted for and Akufo-Addo was aware of them because it was part of the assets he showed him while he took him around the presidential villa ahead of his swearing in.

Mahama said his government handed over more than 400 vehicles to the new government, and there was no way members of his administration could make away with over 300 vehicles.

In March 2017, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin alleged that over 200 vehicles from the presidential car pool were unaccounted for following the change of government on January 7, 2017.

But John Mahama suggested that the claims were false.

He said, “an inventory list of government assets were taken including vehicles and so all those vehicles were parked at the Flagstaff House. I remember when I took Nana Addo round and went into the Presidential Villa, you could see into the car park, and there was a sea of vehicles that were associated with the presidency.”

John Mahama added that “Nana Addo himself knows that those were the vehicles being handed over to him. That was about 430 vehicles back there, and so I think that allegation of 300 missing vehicles [is false]. Where are you going to hide that in this country?”

Mahama believes that the allegations were only meant to demonize his administration.

“It is part of the political rhetoric of demonizing the administration that is leaving, that they’ve stolen vehicles.”

While admitting that there may be a few unaccounted for vehicles, he called on the government to press charges if it insists some 300 vehicles were stolen.

“There might be one of two vehicles that might be misplaced but 300 vehicles missing, by now people should be arrested and prosecuted,” John Mahama said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana